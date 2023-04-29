LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $18.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $208.84 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $165.47 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.35.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.22.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

