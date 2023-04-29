Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in April

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Luminex Resources Price Performance

Luminex Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 27,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

