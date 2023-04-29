Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in April

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Luminex Resources Price Performance
Luminex Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 27,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminex Resources (LUMIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.