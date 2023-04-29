LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 65,248 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up about 4.1% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned 1.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

SPMO stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.