LWM Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.78 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average is $158.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

