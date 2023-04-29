LWM Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LWM Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.7% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock opened at $671.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $667.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

