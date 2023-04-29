LWM Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NEE opened at $76.63 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

