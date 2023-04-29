LWM Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares valued at $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

NYSE:BX opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 443.91%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.