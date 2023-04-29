LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

NYSE UPS opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.47 and its 200 day moving average is $180.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

