LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,648 Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

