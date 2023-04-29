LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $423,689,620,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.23.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.