Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69.

Madison County Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCBK opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. Madison County Financial has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

Madison County Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Madison County Financial, Inc is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.