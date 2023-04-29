Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

About Malvern Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

See Also

