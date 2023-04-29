Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.
About Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.
