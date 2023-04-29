Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as high as C$2.41. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 2,972 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.18 million during the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.4726562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

