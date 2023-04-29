Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $160.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $165.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

