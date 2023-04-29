Marchex (MCHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.87 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Marchex worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.