Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $67.78 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

