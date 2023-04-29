Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $266,000 Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.14.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 50.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

