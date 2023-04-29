Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

