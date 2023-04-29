Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 122 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $227.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

