Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 160 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

