Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $581,000 Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

RTO stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

