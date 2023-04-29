Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

MARUY traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.10. 2,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average is $119.49. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

