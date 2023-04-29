Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $348.67 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $348.67 million and approximately $45.84 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00016004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,162,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars.

