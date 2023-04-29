Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $404.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.44 and its 200 day moving average is $351.59. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

