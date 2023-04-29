Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $380.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.59. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

