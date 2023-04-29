MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MXL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 1,426,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,723. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 898.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 369,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

