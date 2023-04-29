McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $296.18.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 205,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

