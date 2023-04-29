McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.07. The company has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $296.18.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

