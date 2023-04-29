McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $315.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day moving average of $270.07. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $296.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.