McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $327.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $318.00 to $327.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.83.

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.75 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $296.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

