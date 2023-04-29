Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) vs. Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Head-To-Head Review

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Radware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 2.61 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Radware $293.43 million 3.01 -$170,000.00 ($0.01) -2,015.00

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Radware has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A Radware -0.06% 1.08% 0.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radware beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the development of an end-to-end payment processing solution for the cannabis industry. The company was founded on October 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

