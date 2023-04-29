Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 112.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

NYSE MPW opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

