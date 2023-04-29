Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.61 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,357,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,398. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,339,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,626,000 after purchasing an additional 270,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,946,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.