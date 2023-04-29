Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.61 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE MPW opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.