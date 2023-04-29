Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.61 EPS.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE MPW opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
