MEG Energy (MEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect MEG Energy to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
MEG Energy stock opened at C$22.56 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.91 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.25. The stock has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.85.
Insider Activity at MEG Energy
In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Articles
