MEG Energy (MEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect MEG Energy to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG Energy stock opened at C$22.56 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.91 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.25. The stock has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Activity at MEG Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About MEG Energy

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.33.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

