MEG Energy (MEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

MEG Energy (TSE:MEGGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect MEG Energy to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG Energy stock opened at C$22.56 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.91 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.25. The stock has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Activity at MEG Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.33.

About MEG Energy

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.