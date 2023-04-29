MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Shares Down 0.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €160.10 ($177.89) and last traded at €160.40 ($178.22). Approximately 314,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €161.25 ($179.17).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €171.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €176.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

