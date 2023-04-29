Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mesoblast Price Performance

MEOBF remained flat at $0.61 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.86.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

