Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00010906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $54.53 million and $220,025.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,308,642 coins and its circulating supply is 17,066,865 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,302,575 with 17,064,801 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.1870046 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $237,367.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.