Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.88.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.36. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $308.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,658,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,263,000 after purchasing an additional 173,204 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

