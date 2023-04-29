Midas (MIDAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,755.66

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004769 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $16,755.66 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.40135594 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

