MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Trading Up 0.2%

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 319 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 319 ($3.98). Approximately 16,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 32,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.50 ($3.98).

The company has a current ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.42. The company has a market cap of £77.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.14 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Lucy Costa Duarte purchased 6,115 shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £19,323.40 ($24,133.13). 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

