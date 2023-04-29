Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

