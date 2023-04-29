Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
NERV stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
