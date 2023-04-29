Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 775.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.00 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.