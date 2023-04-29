Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $691,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

GTLS stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 233.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

