Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AutoZone by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,663.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,515.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,464.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,722.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.