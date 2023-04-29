Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Moderna worth $52,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

