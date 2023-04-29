Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 32,251 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $65,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

