Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,393 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $41,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

