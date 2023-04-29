Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 33,037 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $59,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $524.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

