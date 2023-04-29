Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,770,593 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,770,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,913,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,094,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $612.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

